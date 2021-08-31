Primera Nacional: partidos y horarios de la 25° fecha
Todos los detalles de la programación de otra fecha del torneo 2021 de la Primera Nacional.
La Asociación de Fútbol Argentino (AFA) informó la programación de la 25° fecha del torneo 2021 de la Primera Nacional, que se jugará desde el viernes 10 de septiembre al lunes 13.
El campeonato se divide en dos zonas, A y B, cuyos partidos y horarios se detallan a continuación.
Fecha 25 de la Primera Nacional
ZONA A:
Viernes 10 de septiembre
15:00 horas: DEPORTIVO RIESTRA - NUEVA CHICAGO
15:30 horas: TEMPERLEY - MITRE (SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO)
16:00 horas: DEPORTIVO MAIPU - ESTUDIANTES (BUENOS AIRES)
16:30 horas: AGROPECUARIO ARGENTINO (CARLOS CASARES) - ALVARADO (MAR DEL PLATA)
19:10 horas: GIMNASIA Y ESGRIMA (MENDOZA) - CHACARITA JUNIORS
20:00 horas: ESTUDIANTES (RIO CUARTO) - ATLANTA
21:10 horas: BELGRANO (CORDOBA) - ALMIRANTE BROWN
Lunes 13 de septiembre
21:10 horas: QUILMES - TIGRE
Libre: SAN MARTIN (TUCUMAN)
ZONA B
Miércoles 8 de septiembre
15:00 horas: AT. GÜEMES (SANTIAGO DEL ESTERO) - GUILLERMO BROWN (PUERTO MADRYN) / Estadio: MADRE DE CIUDADES
19:10 horas: GIMNASIA Y ESGRIMA (JUJUY) - INSTITUTO (CORDOBA)
Viernes 10 de septiembre
15:00 horas: DEFENSORES DE BELGRANO - VILLA DALMINE
15:00 horas: SANTAMARINA (TANDIL) - SAN MARTIN (SAN JUAN)
15:00 horas: TRISTAN SUAREZ - BARRACAS CENTRAL
15:30 horas: ALMAGRO - BROWN (ADROGUE)
15:30 horas: FERRO CARRIL OESTE - INDEPENDIENTE RIVADAVIA (MENDOZA)
20:35 horas: DEPORTIVO MORON - ATLETICO DE RAFAELA
Lunes 13 de septiembre
15:30 horas: ALL BOYS - SAN TELMO
Con información de Solo Ascenso