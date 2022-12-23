Se viene el supersorteo del Gordo de Navidad de la Lotería de Córdoba. Este año, llega con más de $ 431.000.000 en premios.

“Hay $ 100.000.000 para el Primer Premio que sale sí o sí y muchísimos premios más”, agregaron desde la Lotería de Córdoba.

La fracción del Gordo cuesta $ 750 y el sorteo final será el miércoles 28 de diciembre.

Hay $ 100.000.000 para el Primer Premio que Sale Sí o Sí y hubo 100 premios por compra anticipada.

SORTEO FINAL

PRIMER PREMIO: $ 100.000.000

SEGUNDO PREMIO: $5.000.000

TERCER PREMIO: $2.000.000

CUARTO PREMIO: $1.000.000

QUINTO PREMIO: $ 500.000

5 PREMIOS DE $ 300.000 c/u

10 PREMIOS DE $ 100.000 c/u

PREMIOS EN EFECTIVO

PREMIOS POR APROXIMACIÓN

2 PREMIOS DE: $ 500.000 c/uR Y 1 POSTERIOR

2 PREMIOS DE: $500.000 c/u

DEL 2do PREMIO. 1 ANTERIOR Y 1 POSTERIOR

2 PREMIOS DE : $ 200.000 c/uu

DEL 3er PREMIO. 1 ANTERIOR Y 1 POSTERIOR

2 PREMIOS DE : $200.000 c/u

PREMIOS POR TERMINACIÓN Y PROGRESIÓN

4 ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS DEL 1er PREMIO

90 PREMIOS DE: $ 60.000 c/uc/u

3 ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS DEL 1er PREMIO

90 PREMIOS DE: $60.000 c/u

2 ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS DEL 1er PREMIO

9090 PREMIOS DE: $ 15.000 c/uc/u

ÚLTIMA CIFRA DEL 1er PREMIO

9.000 PREMIOS DE: $15.000 c/u

PROGRESIÓN 11 EN 11

9090 PREMIOS DE: $15.000 c/u