Gordo de Navidad de Lotería de Córdoba: se viene con $100 millones
El sorteo se realizará el 28 de diciembre en Córdoba. El premio mayor será de 100 millones, pero hay muchos más.
Se viene el supersorteo del Gordo de Navidad de la Lotería de Córdoba. Este año, llega con más de $ 431.000.000 en premios.
“Hay $ 100.000.000 para el Primer Premio que sale sí o sí y muchísimos premios más”, agregaron desde la Lotería de Córdoba.
La fracción del Gordo cuesta $ 750 y el sorteo final será el miércoles 28 de diciembre.
Hay $ 100.000.000 para el Primer Premio que Sale Sí o Sí y hubo 100 premios por compra anticipada.
SORTEO FINAL
PRIMER PREMIO: $ 100.000.000
SEGUNDO PREMIO: $5.000.000
TERCER PREMIO: $2.000.000
CUARTO PREMIO: $1.000.000
QUINTO PREMIO: $ 500.000
5 PREMIOS DE $ 300.000 c/u
10 PREMIOS DE $ 100.000 c/u
PREMIOS EN EFECTIVO
PREMIOS POR APROXIMACIÓN
2 PREMIOS DE: $ 500.000 c/uR Y 1 POSTERIOR
2 PREMIOS DE: $500.000 c/u
DEL 2do PREMIO. 1 ANTERIOR Y 1 POSTERIOR
2 PREMIOS DE : $ 200.000 c/uu
DEL 3er PREMIO. 1 ANTERIOR Y 1 POSTERIOR
2 PREMIOS DE : $200.000 c/u
PREMIOS POR TERMINACIÓN Y PROGRESIÓN
4 ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS DEL 1er PREMIO
90 PREMIOS DE: $ 60.000 c/uc/u
3 ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS DEL 1er PREMIO
90 PREMIOS DE: $60.000 c/u
2 ÚLTIMAS CIFRAS DEL 1er PREMIO
9090 PREMIOS DE: $ 15.000 c/uc/u
ÚLTIMA CIFRA DEL 1er PREMIO
9.000 PREMIOS DE: $15.000 c/u
PROGRESIÓN 11 EN 11
9090 PREMIOS DE: $15.000 c/u