Córdoba Province is once again solidifying its reputation as Argentina’s premier summer destination for music, culture, and traditions. The 2025 season promises an unforgettable lineup of events featuring folk music, rock, comedy, and gastronomy, drawing visitors from across the nation. Among the most anticipated festivals are the Festival Nacional de Doma y Folklore (National Festival of Doma and Folklore) in Jesús María, the Festival Nacional de Folklore (National Folklore Festival) in Cosquín, the Festival Internacional de Peñas (International Festival of Peñas) in Villa María, and the renowned Cosquín Rock, attracting thousands of attendees.

Other popular events include the Festival del Humor, la Buena Mesa y la Canción (Festival of Humor, Good Food, and Song) in San Francisco, the Encuentro Anual de Colectividades (Annual Collectivities Festival) in Alta Gracia, the Festival de la Avicultura (Poultry Festival) in Santa María de Punilla, and the recently established Festival Cosquín Cuarteto (Cosquín Cuarteto Festival), catering to a wide range of tastes from traditional to contemporary.

These festivals showcase Córdoba’s rich cultural and artistic diversity, making it an unmissable destination for summer fun. Here’s a breakdown of key events, ticket prices, and payment options.

Festival Nacional de Doma y Folklore (National Festival of Doma and Folklore) – Jesús María 2025

Combining tradition, music, and horsemanship, this festival features top folk and popular music artists.

Dates: January 10–20, 2025.

Lineup:

January 10: Luciano Pereyra, La Barra 30 años, Juan Fuentes, Natalia Pastorutti.

January 11: Lázaro Caballero, Christian Herrera, Paquito Ocaño, Dúo Coplanacu, Candela Mazza, Cabales.

January 12: Jorge Rojas, Los Nocheros, El Indio Lucio Rojas, Ahyre, Saypa, Agustina Banegas.

January 13: Los Tekis, La K’onga, Diableros Jujeños, Kepiano Coroico (600 caporales), Camilo Nicolás.

January 14: Sergio Galleguillo, Desakta2, Destino San Javier, Loy Carrizo, Los Nombradores del Alba, Camilo Nicolás.

January 15: Soledad, Eugenia Quevedo, Raly Barrionuevo, Herederas, Gualicho.

January 16: Los Manseros Santiagueños, Ulises Bueno, El Indio Lucio Rojas, Los Carabajal, Ceibo, Florencia Paz.

January 17: Chaqueño Palavecino, Q’ Lokura, Los 4 de Córdoba, Jessica Benavidez, Piko Frank.

January 18: Abel Pintos, Nahuel Pennisi, Los Tekis, Maggie Cullen, Dale Q’ Va.

January 19: Los Palmeras, El Loco Amato, Los Trajinantes, La Clave Trío.

January 20: Luck Ra, Diego Torres, MYA, Valentino Merlo.

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: ARS 28,000

Premium Seating: ARS 40,000–100,000

Discounts: 50% off for seniors and children aged 5–11 (except January 20). Free entry for children under 4.

Exclusive Spaces: Branca and Festival zones cost ARS 90,000–120,000.

Payment Options: Tickets can be purchased in cash or with credit/debit cards. Bank promotions include 12 interest-free installments with Cordobesa cards.

Where to Buy:

Physical locations across Córdoba and provinces such as Tucumán, Salta, and Misiones.

Online via Paseshow.

Festival Nacional de Folklore (National Folklore Festival) – Cosquín 2025

This iconic festival celebrates Argentine folklore with renowned and emerging artists through music and dance.

Dates: January 25–February 2, 2025.

Lineup:

January 25: Abel Pintos, Ayre, Lito Vitale, Ángela Leiva, Juan Carlos Baglietto, Julia Zenko, Rodrigo Tapari.

January 26: Dúo Coplanacu (40 años), Raly Barrionuevo, Bruno Arias, Herederas.

January 27: Los Tekis (30 años), Facundo Toro, Destino San Javier, Guitarreros, Magui Cullen, Los Alonsitos.

January 28: Los Manseros Santiagueños, El Indio Lucio Rojas, Cantores del Monte, Dalmiro Cuéllar, Lázaro Caballero, Marina Cordero, Christian Herrera.

January 29: Peteco Carabajal (50 años), Suna Rocha, La Callejera, Franco Luciani, José Colángelo, Bersuit Vergarabat.

January 30: Los Nocheros, Los Carabajal, Luciana Jury, Leandro Lovato, Pachi Herrera, Duratierra, La Delio Valdez.

January 31: Chaqueño Palavecino, Las Voces de Orán, Yamila Cafrune, Los 4 de Córdoba, Rony Vargas, Natalia Pastorutti, Por Siempre Tucu.

February 1: Soledad, Jorge Rojas, Nahuel Pennisi, Ariel Ardit, Orlando Veracruz (50 años), Lucio Taragno.

February 2: Sergio Galleguillo, La Bruja Salguero, José Luis Aguirre, Emiliano Zerbini, Los Caligaris.

Ticket Prices:

Bleachers: ARS 15,000–21,500

Premium Seating: ARS 27,000–85,000, depending on the day and location

Payment Options: Accepts major credit/debit cards with financing options, including 12 interest-free installments with Cordobesa and six with Naranja X.

Where to Buy:

Multiple physical sales points and online via Autoentrada.

Festival del Humor, la Buena Mesa y la Canción (Festival of Humor, Good Food, and Song) – San Francisco

This festival combines gastronomy, music, and comedy, offering a rich experience rooted in local and national traditions.

Dates: February 15–16, 2025.

Lineup:

February 15: Los Nocheros, Diego Torres, Emanero, comedy by Mago Black, local artists.

February 16: Los Caligaris, Dale Q’ Va, LBC, Euge Quevedo, comedy by Mudo Esperanza, local artists.Check out the full lineup for the Festival of Humor, Good Food, an Song here

Ticket Prices:

General Admission: ARS 15,000 (early bird until January 15; ARS 18,000 after that).

VIP Packages:Saturday, February 15: Reserved seating in rows 1–5: ARS 60,000; rows 6–15: ARS 45,000; rows 16–25: ARS 35,000; rows 26–36: ARS 25,000. Sunday, February 16: General admission (ARS 15,000) or seating in bleachers (ARS 25,000). VIP upgrade: ARS 60,000.

Where to Buy:

In-person: At the San Francisco Cultural Center (6:00 PM–8:00 PM).

Online: Tickets available via Edén Entradas.

Cosquín Rock 2025: Celebrating 25 Years

A special edition marks 25 years of this iconic festival, uniting fans of all generations.

Dates: February 15–16, 2025.

Lineup:

February 15: Babasónicos, Airbag, Divididos, Wos, Las Pastillas del Abuelo, La Vela Puerca, Los Auténticos Decadentes, Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado, Guasones, Turf, Siddhartha, and more.

February 16: Los Piojos, Deadmau5, Nicki Nicole, Skay y Los Fakires, Luck Ra, Las Pelotas, La Delio Valdez, Zoe Gotusso, Piti Fernández, Bandalos Chinos, and more.

Ticket Options:

General Pass: ARS 250,000 for both days.

Fanatic Pass: ARS 600,000, including exclusive access, prime views, and complimentary gastronomy.

Single-Day Admission: ARS 140,000 per day.

Where to Buy:

Tickets are available online via Edén Entradas.

Encuentro Anual de Colectividades (Annual Collectivities Festival) – Alta Gracia

Highlighting multiculturalism, this family-friendly event features dances, cuisine, and performances.

Dates: February 5–9, 2025. Location: Av. Hipólito Yrigoyen 532, Alta Gracia. Admission: Free entry until venue capacity is reached.

Lineup:

February 5: Pablo Lobos, Pepe You, Negro Juan y Los 33, Camilo Nicolás.

February 6: La Barra, Fernando Bladys, Flaco Pailos, Pichuco.

February 7: Los Herreras, 4 Cuerdas, Benja Rojas.

February 8: Rodrigo Lima, Román Ramonda, Juli Cardozo.

February 9: Negro Videla, Juan Fuentes, Magui Olave.

Restrictions: No re-entry, coolers, or chairs allowed. Priority access for seniors and disabled attendees is available.

Festival Internacional de Peñas (International Festival of Peñas) – Villa María 2025

Known as the “Festival of Festivals,” Villa María’s event features top national and international music artists.

Dates: February 7–11, 2025.

Lineup:

Friday, February 7: Chaqueño Palavecino, Sergio Galleguillo, Los Manseros Santiagueños.

Saturday, February 8: Luciano Pereyra, José Luis “Puma” Rodríguez, J Mena Barón, Los Palmeras.

Sunday, February 9: Abel Pintos, Jorge Rojas, Ángela Leiva, Destino San Javier.

Monday, February 10: Q’ Lokura, LBC, Euge Quevedo, La Barra, Valentino Merlo.

Tuesday, February 11: Luck Ra, La Delio Valdez, La Konga, Emanero, Juli Cardozo.

Ticket Prices:

Friday, February 7: General Admission: ARS 20,000. Premium Seating: ARS 30,000–40,000

Saturday, February 8: General Admission: ARS 27,000. Premium Seating: ARS 50,000–75,000

Sunday, February 9: General Admission: ARS 27,000. Premium Seating: ARS 50,000–75,000

Monday, February 10: General Admission: ARS 20,000. Premium Seating: ARS 25,000–30,000

Tuesday, February 11: General Admission: ARS 25,000. Premium Seating: ARS 30,000–35,000

Payment Options: