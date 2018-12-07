River vs Boca: TV channel, live stream, squads & Copa Libertadores 2018 final preview

The Copa Libertadores Final between River Plate and Boca Juniors will be played on Dec. 9 in Madrid, Spain, at Real Madrid’s stadium.

The Copa Libertadores 2018 will conclude when River Plate faces Boca Juniors in Madrid, Spain on Dec. 9. The match was scheduled for November but was postponed after Boca's bus was attacked by a small group of River fans, injuring several Boca players, and the following day it was postponed again.

This match is set to feature fans from both teams at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

The Copa Libertadores final second leg has been delayed, suspended, and postponed (twice). Now it's finally set to be played, albeit at a neutral venue, after Fifa decided to move the fixture to Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.

The postponement came after River Plate fans attacked the Boca Juniors team bus as it arrived at El Monumental, the venue for the second leg. Players and staff required treatment for their injuries, with Boca's Pablo Perez needing treatment after his eye was caught by a shard of glass.

Now there is dissatisfaction from both sides; Boca want River thrown out of the competition after the chaos in Buenos Aires last month, while River are refusing to play as they believe the game should be played in South America.

But with the second instalment of the Superclasico finally set to go ahead, the football can finally resume. It's easy to forget the first leg produced an entertaining clash, the two sides playing out a 2-2 draw - River twice coming back from a goal down.

The winner not only gets the bragging rights in the Argentinian capital but also a place in the Fifa Club World Cup, which is being held in Abu Dhabi in two weeks' time. But with tension still running high after the events from the first leg, it promises to be a feisty clash in Madrid.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Argentina, the game can be seen live on Fox Sports and online on the Fox Sports Play link.

Otherwise, go to the site A puro gol (last video player, at the beginning of the game), Kahsadsuperliga, futbollibre, adiccionfutbolera or also in televisionlibre, golesespana or televisionparatodos.

Boca - River en vivo online vía Streaming en Argentina por ANDROID.

Streaming online Boca - River en vivo en Argentina en por IOS

Squads

River Plate: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Jonathan Maidana, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Leonardo Ponzio, Exequiel Palacios, Ignacio Fernández; Gonzalo Martinez y Lucas Pratto. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

Boca Juniors: Esteban Andrada; Leonardo Jara o Julio Buffarini, Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro Magallán, Emmanuel Mas o Lucas Olaza; Nahitan Nández, Wilmar Barrios, Pablo Pérez, Cristian Pavón; Darío Benedetto y Ramón Ábila. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

Referee: Andrés Cunha.

Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu (Real Madrid, Spain)

Time: 20:30 (local time Madrid, 16:30 Argentina).

TV: Fox Sports (Argentina).

How to Watch (other countries)

Australia: SBS Live, SBS

Austria: Spordigital, DAZN, Sport1 + Germany

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Arena Sport 2

Croacia: Arena Sport 2

Francia: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

Alemania: DAZN, Sport1 + Germany, Sportdigital

Indonesia: Super Soccer TV

Internacional: Bet365, Fanatiz

Italia: DAZN Italy

Luxemburgo: RMC Sport 2

Países Bajos: FOX Sports 4, FOX Sports Go

Portugal: Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2, Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Eslovenia: STV 2

España: #Vamos

Suiza: DAZN, Sportdigital

Emiratos Árabaes Unidos: Abu Dhabi Sports 3, Abu Dhabi Sports 2

Estados Unidos: FOX Soccer Match Pass

México: FOX Sports

Venezuela: FOX Sports

Colombia FOX Sports

Chile: FOX Sports

Ecuador FOX Sports

Perú: FOX Sports

Argentina: FOX Sports