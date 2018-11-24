River vs Boca: TV channel, live stream, squads & Copa Libertadores final preview

South America's best team will be confirmed at El Monumental on Saturday as Buenos Aires' Superclasico rivals go head-to-head

Boca Juniors and River Plate lock horns in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores finals at El Monumental on Saturday. Starts 17 PM (local time).

The deciding tie is locked level after the Superclasico rivals played out a tempestuous 2-2 draw at La Bombonera in the first leg, meaning the game is primed to be a tense affair.

Though it is in operation in the rest of the tournament, the away goals rule will not apply in the final, so if the game finishes in a draw it will go straight to penalties.

Boca are chasing their seventh Copa Libertadores title, while River will pick up their fourth crown if they can overcome their eternal rivals.

Monumental

Boca will have to enter a cauldron of antipathy on Saturday when they take to the field at El Monumental for the winner-takes-all tussle with Superclasico rivals River.

The 70,000-seater stadium will be packed full of Millionarios fans after both clubs agreed that no away fans would be permitted to attend either game of the finals.

While that should undoubtedly make for an intimidating atmosphere, Boca's players should be suitably fired up after being given a heroes' send-off at a sold-out open training session ahead of the game.

River showed steely determination in the first leg at La Bombonera, coming from behind twice to frustrate the Azul y Oro and secure a draw.

They will be buoyant heading into the second leg as a result and they will be hoping to make their home advantage count as they attempt to write their names into the history books as the winner of the first ever Superclasico Copa Libertadores final.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In Argentina, the game can be seen live on Fox Sports and online on the Fox Sports Play link.

Otherwise, go to the site A Puro Gol (last video player, at the beginning of the game), Kahsadsuperliga or also in televisionlibre, golesespana or televisionparatodos.

Boca - River en vivo online vía Streaming en Argentina por ANDROID.

Streaming online Boca - River en vivo en Argentina en por IOS

Squads

Boca: Esteban Andrada; Leonardo Jara, Carlos Izquierdoz, Lisandro Magallán y Lucas Olaza; Wilmar Barrios; Sebastián Villa, Nahitan Nández, Agustín Almendra y Pablo Pérez; y Ramón Ábila. DT: Guillermo Barros Schelotto.

River: Franco Armani; Gonzalo Montiel, Jonatan Maidana, Javier Pinola, Milton Casco; Enzo Pérez, Leonardo Ponzio, Exequiel Palacios, Gonzalo Martínez, Quintero o Fernández o Mora; Pratto. DT: Marcelo Gallardo.

Referee: Andrés Cunha.

Stadium: Monumental (River)

Time: 17 (local time).

TV: Fox Sports (Argentina).

How To Watch (other countries)

Australia: SBS Live, SBS

Austria: Spordigital, DAZN, Sport1 + Germany

Bosnia-Herzegovina: Arena Sport 2

Croacia: Arena Sport 2

Francia: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 2

Alemania: DAZN, Sport1 + Germany, Sportdigital

Indonesia: Super Soccer TV

Internacional: Bet365, Fanatiz

Italia: DAZN Italy

Luxemburgo: RMC Sport 2

Países Bajos: FOX Sports 4, FOX Sports Go

Portugal: Sport TV3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2, Arena Sport 3 Serbia

Eslovenia: STV 2

España: #Vamos

Suiza: DAZN, Sportdigital

Emiratos Árabaes Unidos: Abu Dhabi Sports 3, Abu Dhabi Sports 2

Estados Unidos: FOX Soccer Match Pass

México: FOX Sports

Venezuela: FOX Sports

Colombia FOX Sports

Chile: FOX Sports

Ecuador FOX Sports

Perú: FOX Sports

Argentina: FOX Sports