Premios Oscar 2020: todos los ganadores de una noche con sorpresas

La 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar se desarrolló en el teatro Dolby, de Los Ángeles. En un primer momento la llegada de las celebridades a la alfombra roja se vio entorpecida por una copiosa lluvia. Sin embargo, el desfile de celebridades se dio sin mayores inconvenientes.
La cinta surcoreana Parasite, del cineasta Bong Joon-ho, fue la gran sorpresa de la noche al llevarse el Oscar a la mejor película, convirtiéndose así en el primer filme en un idioma diferente al inglés en coronarse con el gran reconocimiento en la gala de la Academia de Hollywood. La película se llevó además la estatuilla a mejor cinta internacional y a mejor director.
A continuación, todos los ganadores:
Mejor película
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Woman
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite GANADORA
"Parasite" es la mejor película de los Oscar 2020. Foto AP
Actor de reparto
Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) GANADOR
Al Pacino (The Irishman)
Joe Pesci (The Irishman)
Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)
Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)
Brad Pitt ganó el Oscar a Mejor actor de reparto. Foto AP
Película de animación
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 GANADORA
Mejor película corta de animación
Daughter
Hair Love GANADOR
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Guión original
1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)
Knives Out (Rian Johnson)
Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)
Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) GANADOR
Guión adaptado
The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)
Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) GANADOR
Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)
Little Women (Greta Gerwig)
The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)
Taika Waititi recibe el premio a mejor guion adaptado por "Jojo Rabbit". Foto AP
Mejor película corta de acción real
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbor’s Window GANADOR
Saria
A Sister
Diseño de producción
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Había una vez... en Hollywood GANADOR
Parasite
Diseño de vestuario
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women GANADORA
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Documental
American Factory GANADORA
The Cave
Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Mejor cortometraje documental
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) GANADOR
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Actriz de reparto
Laura Dern (Marriage Story) GANADORA
Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)
Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)
Margot Robbie (Bombshell)
Florence Pugh (Little Women)
Laura Dern gana el Oscar a mejor actriz de reparto. Foto AP
Edición de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari GANADORA
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Mejor mezcla de sonido
Ad Astra
Ford vs. Ferrari
Joker
1917 GANADORA
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Fotografía
1917 (Roger Deakins) GANADORA
The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)
Joker (Lawrence Sher)
The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)
Edición
Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker) GANADORA
El irlandés (Thelma Schoonmaker)
Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)
Joker (Jeff Groth)
Parásito (Jinmo Yang)
Mejores efectos especiales
1917 GANADORA
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Maquillaje y peinado
Bombshell GANADORA
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Película Extranjera
Parasite (Corea del Sur) GANADORA
Pain and Glory (España)
Corpus Christi (Polonia)
Honeyland (Macedonia)
Les Miserables (Francia)
Canción original
I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin GANADORA
I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren
Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez
Stand Up (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo
Mejor banda sonora
1917 (Thomas Newman)
Historia de un matrimonio (Randy Newman)
Mujercitas (Alexandre Desplat)
Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (John Williams)
Guasón (Hildur Guðnadóttir) GANADORA
Mejor director
Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)
Todd Phillips (Joker)
Sam Mendes (1917)
Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) GANADOR
Spike Lee le entrega el Oscar a mejor director a Bong Joon Ho. Foto AP
Actor protagónico
Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)
Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Adam Driver (Marriage Story)
Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) GANADOR
Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)
Joaquin Phoenix, emocionado al recibir el Oscar a mejor actor por "Joker". Foto: AP
Actriz protagónica
Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)
Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)
Saorise Ronan (Little Women)
Charlize Theron (Bombshell)
Renee Zellweger (Judy) GANADORA
Renee Zellweger dio un extenso discurso al recibir el Oscar a mejor actriz por "Judy". Foto AP