Premios Oscar 2020: todos los ganadores de una noche con sorpresas

La 92ª edición de los Premios Oscar se desarrolló en el teatro Dolby, de Los Ángeles. En un primer momento la llegada de las celebridades a la alfombra roja se vio entorpecida por una copiosa lluvia. Sin embargo, el desfile de celebridades se dio sin mayores inconvenientes.

La cinta surcoreana Parasite, del cineasta Bong Joon-ho, fue la gran sorpresa de la noche al llevarse el Oscar a la mejor película, convirtiéndose así en el primer filme en un idioma diferente al inglés en coronarse con el gran reconocimiento en la gala de la Academia de Hollywood. La película se llevó además la estatuilla a mejor cinta internacional y a mejor director.

A continuación, todos los ganadores:

Mejor película

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Woman

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite GANADORA

"Parasite" es la mejor película de los Oscar 2020. Foto AP

Actor de reparto

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) GANADOR

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Brad Pitt ganó el Oscar a Mejor actor de reparto. Foto AP

Película de animación

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4 GANADORA

Mejor película corta de animación

Daughter

Hair Love GANADOR

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Guión original

1917 (Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns)

Knives Out (Rian Johnson)

Marriage Story (Noah Baumbach)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Quentin Tarantino)

Parasite (Bong Joon Ho & Jin Won Han) GANADOR

Guión adaptado

The Irishman (Steven Zaillian)

Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi) GANADOR

Joker (Todd Phillips & Scott Silver)

Little Women (Greta Gerwig)

The Two Popes (Anthony McCarten)

Taika Waititi recibe el premio a mejor guion adaptado por "Jojo Rabbit". Foto AP

Mejor película corta de acción real

Brotherhood

Nefta Football Club

The Neighbor’s Window GANADOR

Saria

A Sister

Diseño de producción

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Había una vez... en Hollywood GANADOR

Parasite

Diseño de vestuario

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women GANADORA

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Documental

American Factory GANADORA

The Cave

Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Mejor cortometraje documental

In the Absence

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) GANADOR

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Actriz de reparto

Laura Dern (Marriage Story) GANADORA

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Laura Dern gana el Oscar a mejor actriz de reparto. Foto AP

Edición de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari GANADORA

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Mejor mezcla de sonido

Ad Astra

Ford vs. Ferrari

Joker

1917 GANADORA

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Fotografía

1917 (Roger Deakins) GANADORA

The Irishman (Rodrigo Prieto)

Joker (Lawrence Sher)

The Lighthouse (Jarin Blaschke)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Robert Richardson)

Edición

Ford v Ferrari (Andrew Buckland y Michael McCusker) GANADORA

El irlandés (Thelma Schoonmaker)

Jojo Rabbit (Tom Eagles)

Joker (Jeff Groth)

Parásito (Jinmo Yang)

Mejores efectos especiales

1917 GANADORA

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Maquillaje y peinado

Bombshell GANADORA

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Película Extranjera

Parasite (Corea del Sur) GANADORA

Pain and Glory (España)

Corpus Christi (Polonia)

Honeyland (Macedonia)

Les Miserables (Francia)

Canción original

I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4) — Randy Newman

(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again (Rocketman) — Elton John & Bernie Taupin GANADORA

I'm Standing With You (Breakthrough) — Diane Warren

Into the Unknown (Frozen 2) — Robert Lopez & Kristen Anderson-Lopez

Stand Up (Harriet) — Joshuah Brian Campbell & Cynthia Erivo

Mejor banda sonora

1917 (Thomas Newman)

Historia de un matrimonio (Randy Newman)

Mujercitas (Alexandre Desplat)

Star Wars: El ascenso de Skywalker (John Williams)

Guasón (Hildur Guðnadóttir) GANADORA

Mejor director

Martin Scorsese (The Irishman)

Todd Phillips (Joker)

Sam Mendes (1917)

Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho (Parasite) GANADOR

Spike Lee le entrega el Oscar a mejor director a Bong Joon Ho. Foto AP

Actor protagónico

Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) GANADOR

Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

Joaquin Phoenix, emocionado al recibir el Oscar a mejor actor por "Joker". Foto: AP

Actriz protagónica

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Saorise Ronan (Little Women)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renee Zellweger (Judy) GANADORA

Renee Zellweger dio un extenso discurso al recibir el Oscar a mejor actriz por "Judy". Foto AP