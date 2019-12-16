Estos son los ganadores de La Gran Promoción Regional

Local 16 de diciembre de 2019
La fiesta, en la cual se realizaron los sorteos, se concretó este domingo en el predio del club Sociedad Sportiva Devoto.
la gran promocion

Este domingo se llevó a cabo el sorteo final de La Gran Promoción Regional en Devoto, que fuera suspendido el sábado por mal tiempo. La fiesta se concretó en el predio del club Sociedad Sportiva Devoto.

De acuerdo a la página de la rifa, estos fueron los ganadores:

Entrada Fundesol
Norma Britos
San Francisco
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
VIGLIANCO MARIA LUZ
ALEJANDRO ROCA
Córdoba
$3.000.000 EN EFECTIVO

UGARTE WALDO HERNAN
BRINKMANN
Córdoba
$2.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
OCAMPO LUCIANO ALBERTO
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$1.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BOSSA ANALIA ALEJANDRA
SUARDI
Santa Fe
$1.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CAVALLO MARTIN ALEJANDRO
RIO PRIMERO
Córdoba
$800.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CLEMENTE LUISA MARIA
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$800.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
FERRERO MARIELA DEL VALLE
LAS VARILLAS
Córdoba
$600.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
JORAY MARCELO RENE
FREYRE
Córdoba
$600.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
FERNANDEZ ESTELA
ADELIA MARIA
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BARBOSA LEONEL ISAAC
DEVOTO
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
FICETTO MARIO LORENZO
HUMBERTO PRIMO
Santa Fe
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
LUQUE ZULMA DEL VALLE
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
LUQUE ZULMA DEL VALLE
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
PERALTA LUIS ALBERTO
LAS VARILLAS
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
MANFRINO PABLO CESAR
LA FRANCIA
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
FERREYRA GERMAN
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$500.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
MOREYRA HUGO DANIEL
TRÁNSITO
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CERUTTI ARIEL FEDERICO
ALEJANDRO ROCA
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
TROXLER JOSÉ SANTIAGO
LOS ZORROS
Santa Fe
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
FLORES LAURA ISABEL
LAS ROSAS
Santa Fe
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BOVETTI DANIEL JOSE
ALEJANDRO ROCA
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO

DUARTE ANDREA JORGELINA
RAFAELA
Santa Fe
Seleccione un premio
 
RACCA MARCIA CECILIA
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$500.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
MEINERO ADRIAN EDUARDO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
LARIBEY DAVID
CORDOBA CAPITAL
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BUSSO ALEJANDRO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
PICCO MARIO OSCAR
DEVOTO
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
SUCESORES DE SCHENFELD ROBERTO
ESMERALDA
Santa Fe
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BOGLIONE VICENTE RAMON
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BAEZ EVILDA AMANDA
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$400.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CEJAS SERGIO ANDRES
SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
RAMELLO ROBERTO ROQUE
DEVOTO
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
DEPETRIS IRMA ROSA AYDEE
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
BERARDO PERLA MARIA
MIRAMAR
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
ULLUA JUAN RAMON
VILLA CANDELARIA
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
GAVIGLIO VANINA
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CHILAKO HORACIO
SALSIPUEDES
Córdoba
$400.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
PORTA ROBERTO FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CABRERA LEANDRO RAMON
SUNCHALES
Santa Fe
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
ASTEGIANO DIEGO GABRIEL
SAN FERNANDO DEL V. DE CATAMARCA
Catamarca
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
DELGADO ARIEL ALEJANDRO
BRINKMANN
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
PERALTA LORENA
MARULL
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
ROASIO JUAN PABLO
RIO CUARTO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
ÑAÑEZ GASTON FEDERICO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO

MATTEOS JAVIER
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
SANCHEZ MARIA ELENA
TACURALES
Santa Fe
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
SANCHEZ OSMAR ALBERTO
LAS ACEQUIAS
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
CARCEDO AZUCENA ANGELICA
ARROYITO
Córdoba
 
CAPPELLINI GUILLERMO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
 
ZANON GUSTAVO FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO

CABRERA JAVIER ANDRES
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO

