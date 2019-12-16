Estos son los ganadores de La Gran Promoción Regional

Este domingo se llevó a cabo el sorteo final de La Gran Promoción Regional en Devoto, que fuera suspendido el sábado por mal tiempo. La fiesta se concretó en el predio del club Sociedad Sportiva Devoto.
De acuerdo a la página de la rifa, estos fueron los ganadores:
Entrada Fundesol
Norma Britos
San Francisco
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
VIGLIANCO MARIA LUZ
ALEJANDRO ROCA
Córdoba
$3.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
UGARTE WALDO HERNAN
BRINKMANN
Córdoba
$2.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
OCAMPO LUCIANO ALBERTO
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$1.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
BOSSA ANALIA ALEJANDRA
SUARDI
Santa Fe
$1.000.000 EN EFECTIVO
CAVALLO MARTIN ALEJANDRO
RIO PRIMERO
Córdoba
$800.000 EN EFECTIVO
CLEMENTE LUISA MARIA
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$800.000 EN EFECTIVO
FERRERO MARIELA DEL VALLE
LAS VARILLAS
Córdoba
$600.000 EN EFECTIVO
JORAY MARCELO RENE
FREYRE
Córdoba
$600.000 EN EFECTIVO
FERNANDEZ ESTELA
ADELIA MARIA
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
BARBOSA LEONEL ISAAC
DEVOTO
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
FICETTO MARIO LORENZO
HUMBERTO PRIMO
Santa Fe
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
LUQUE ZULMA DEL VALLE
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
LUQUE ZULMA DEL VALLE
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
PERALTA LUIS ALBERTO
LAS VARILLAS
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
MANFRINO PABLO CESAR
LA FRANCIA
Córdoba
$350.000 EN EFECTIVO
FERREYRA GERMAN
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$500.000 EN EFECTIVO
MOREYRA HUGO DANIEL
TRÁNSITO
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
CERUTTI ARIEL FEDERICO
ALEJANDRO ROCA
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
TROXLER JOSÉ SANTIAGO
LOS ZORROS
Santa Fe
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
FLORES LAURA ISABEL
LAS ROSAS
Santa Fe
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
BOVETTI DANIEL JOSE
ALEJANDRO ROCA
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
DUARTE ANDREA JORGELINA
RAFAELA
Santa Fe
Seleccione un premio
RACCA MARCIA CECILIA
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$500.000 EN EFECTIVO
MEINERO ADRIAN EDUARDO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
LARIBEY DAVID
CORDOBA CAPITAL
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
BUSSO ALEJANDRO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
PICCO MARIO OSCAR
DEVOTO
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
SUCESORES DE SCHENFELD ROBERTO
ESMERALDA
Santa Fe
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
BOGLIONE VICENTE RAMON
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$250.000 EN EFECTIVO
BAEZ EVILDA AMANDA
MORTEROS
Córdoba
$400.000 EN EFECTIVO
CEJAS SERGIO ANDRES
SAN ANTONIO DE LITIN
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
RAMELLO ROBERTO ROQUE
DEVOTO
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
DEPETRIS IRMA ROSA AYDEE
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
BERARDO PERLA MARIA
MIRAMAR
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
ULLUA JUAN RAMON
VILLA CANDELARIA
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
GAVIGLIO VANINA
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$200.000 EN EFECTIVO
CHILAKO HORACIO
SALSIPUEDES
Córdoba
$400.000 EN EFECTIVO
PORTA ROBERTO FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
CABRERA LEANDRO RAMON
SUNCHALES
Santa Fe
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
ASTEGIANO DIEGO GABRIEL
SAN FERNANDO DEL V. DE CATAMARCA
Catamarca
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
DELGADO ARIEL ALEJANDRO
BRINKMANN
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
PERALTA LORENA
MARULL
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
ROASIO JUAN PABLO
RIO CUARTO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
ÑAÑEZ GASTON FEDERICO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO
MATTEOS JAVIER
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
SANCHEZ MARIA ELENA
TACURALES
Santa Fe
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
SANCHEZ OSMAR ALBERTO
LAS ACEQUIAS
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
CARCEDO AZUCENA ANGELICA
ARROYITO
Córdoba
CAPPELLINI GUILLERMO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
ZANON GUSTAVO FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$100.000 EN EFECTIVO
CABRERA JAVIER ANDRES
SAN FRANCISCO
Córdoba
$300.000 EN EFECTIVO